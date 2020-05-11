Kamya Panjabi Gives A Befitting Reply To The Trollers Who Slammed Her For Wasting Water

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is locked inside the house and are trying to spend time with their family members to keep themselves occupied. Like other celebrities, Kamya Punjabi, who got married recently to Shalabh Dang is also spending a lot of time with her husband and her kids at home. Recently, Kamya shared a video in which after washing his car, her husband and kids were having fun- Shalabh poured water on his kids. This didn't go well with a few netizens, who lashed out at her for promoting wastage of water. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant did not remain silent and gave a befitting reply to the trollers.

Kamya share the video and captioned it as, "Lockdown meh bachho ko agar rakhna hai busy n entertained, unse apni gaadi dhulwa doh ? @shalabhdang P.S yeh bhi kyu baaki reh jaaye ? waise yahan gaadi se jyada bachhe dhul rahe hai ?"

One of the users commented on Kamya's post, "People are dying lack of water! Have some sense of responsibility! Non sense," while another wrote, "And I thought we were teaching the upcoming generation to use (precious) water of this (gareeb) desh judiciously.🙄."

A few others commented, "Pani ka value samjo Baki bmc sa complain kar ke chalan banawa dunga," "Waste of water...shame," and "water save krke, kahi podhe lagakr, indor games se bhi baccho ka man lag jayega tho plz dusra tarika dhundo entertainment ka water waste mt kro."

To this, Kamya wrote, "Bhaiyoo aur behno, 2 bucket paani meh 2 bachhe aur ek gaadi ne naah liya, ab karo hisaab yeh nuksaan hua ya bachat hui ? Hisaab aaye naa aaye ek kaam zaroor kar lena, ghar par baithna aur desh ko bachana! Namaste!"

Well, this is not the first time the actress was trolled. Every time she was slammed by the netizens, she had given them back with a 'khadak jawab.'

(Social media posts are not edited)

