    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamya Panjabi Has No Qualms About Resuming Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s Shoot For THIS Reason

      By
      |

      After receiving permission from the government to resume shootings, many TV serials are gearing up to return to the sets by following the guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, Kamya Panjabi who was spending the lockdown with her husband, recently flew down from Delhi to resume work for her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress recently opened up about flying during the pandemic and why it’s important to resume work at the earliest.

      She shares, “When I came to Delhi, these airports weren’t checking properly and passengers were roaming around without mask and not practising social distancing. But, this time, since there are lesser flights, there were fewer people, our temperatures were checked, everything was getting sanitised at intervals.”

      Kamya Panjabi

      On being quizzed if she feels it’s too early to start shooting amid the virus scare, the actress said, “No, I wanted to get back to work. Aur kis baat ka time? I really don’t understand. People who can afford to stay at home, they can and write on social media about it. But, there are many who must go back to work to earn a living. We must go back to work for them. It’s the middle class that suffers. They can’t beg and can’t survive without work.”

      Talking about the precautionary measures on set, Kamya added, “I’ll do my own makeup. Get my costumes home a day before, wash and iron. Since I have a separate room, all my belongings will be kept there. I’ll carry all my stuff from home. I’m ready to shoot for 12 hours like usual if things are in place.”

      ALSO READ: TV Serial Actors Might Have To Hug Mannequins To Film Intimate Scenes Due To COVID-19 Scare

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X