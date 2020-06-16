Kamya Panjabi Has No Qualms About Resuming Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s Shoot For THIS Reason

After receiving permission from the government to resume shootings, many TV serials are gearing up to return to the sets by following the guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, Kamya Panjabi who was spending the lockdown with her husband, recently flew down from Delhi to resume work for her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress recently opened up about flying during the pandemic and why it’s important to resume work at the earliest.

She shares, “When I came to Delhi, these airports weren’t checking properly and passengers were roaming around without mask and not practising social distancing. But, this time, since there are lesser flights, there were fewer people, our temperatures were checked, everything was getting sanitised at intervals.”

On being quizzed if she feels it’s too early to start shooting amid the virus scare, the actress said, “No, I wanted to get back to work. Aur kis baat ka time? I really don’t understand. People who can afford to stay at home, they can and write on social media about it. But, there are many who must go back to work to earn a living. We must go back to work for them. It’s the middle class that suffers. They can’t beg and can’t survive without work.”

Talking about the precautionary measures on set, Kamya added, “I’ll do my own makeup. Get my costumes home a day before, wash and iron. Since I have a separate room, all my belongings will be kept there. I’ll carry all my stuff from home. I’m ready to shoot for 12 hours like usual if things are in place.”

