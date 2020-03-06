SHAME On Trolls! Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Fat-shamed For Her Post Pregnancy Weight

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl Anayra, in January, this year. The duo is currently enjoying parenthood. Recently, the duo was spotted in a screening of a movie. Their picture on social media has been subjected to unwanted trolls. Many of them fat-shamed Ginni for her post pregnancy weight.

The users called Ginni, 'moti', 'Ginni Patrath' and what not! Not only Ginni, many of them even trolled Kapil as well by calling him 'mota'.

Take a look at a few comments!

• Sajid952: Itni moti ye tu bacha yadav ki behn lgti hy

• Rheane6: Haathi mera jeevan saathi😂😂🐘

• Sweet_inno_cent_girl_: What ye Ginnie hai😳😳

• Singh_priya_92: She looks like Kiku sharda @kikusharda sir aapki twin sister 😂

• Shil.gr: BOTH GET INTO GYM SOON....

• zaheda5816: Both look so scary😂

Shame on such trolls! People should stop fat-shaming as a mother goes through so much during the phase and she doesn't deserve all these! A user (Fatima_ashwaq) commented, "Shame on those who calling moti to her wife she is new mother of a child so she has put on weight it's natural ..she is looking gorgeous 💞...kuch b boltey ho ghar me mummy sister kabhi moti nahi hoti Kiya ...shame on itttu saas b dimagh nahi hai walon per:("

(Social media posts are not edited)

