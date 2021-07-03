Pracheen Chauhan Case: Victim Alleges That The Actor Touched Her Inappropriately At A House Party

TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was reportedly arrested last night (July 02, 2021) by Mumbai police in Malad, under the charges of Molestation. A TellyChakkar report stated that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code - 354, 342, 323, 506(2). Ever since the news broke, people have been curiously waiting to know the full matter.

Amidst all, Spotboye recently got to know about the matter and the complainant. A source informed the entertainment portal that the case has been filed by a 22-year-old girl, who has accused Pracheen Chauhan of molesting her during a house party. In her statement, the victim stated that she was invited to the party at his residence two days back and in a drunken state, the actor tried to touch her inappropriately.

The report further states that the victim is a known face in the TV industry. When the portal contacted the police officials to confirm about the same, they didn't deny it and asked to wait for further details and an official statement by them.

Talking about Pracheen Chauhan, the actor had a fun time on Sunday with his friends from the industry - Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Rahuol Lohani and Meghna Chitalia. The Shaadi Mubarak actor shared some photos on his Instagram handles and captioned the post as, "A well spent sunday with my loved ones ... we must do this often .... thank u @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuol_lohani_official." (sic)

The 42-year-old actor Pracheen Chauhan has featured in several TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shaadi Mubarak, Kutumb, Love Marriage, Kuchh Jhuki Palkain, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and so on. He is currently seen in a web series Pyar Ka Punch.

