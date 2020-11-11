Kashmera Shah On Krushna's Biryani Comment On Her Post: He's My Husband, Can Say What He Likes

Recently, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek shared his wife-actress Kashmera Shah's sizzling hot picture. In the picture, Kashmera looked super-hot in a black monokini. Krushna wrote, "When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self." Krushna faced a lot of backlash for equating his wife to biryani. Now, the actress has commented on her husband's post. She said that Krushna is her husband and can say what he likes.

Kashmera clarified that Krushna was not objectifying women. She said that these people (who are trolling Krushna) had called her fat and enjoyed talking about her.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Krushna is my husband and he can call me whatever he wants. He wasn't objectifying women. He can call me Dal Makhani, non-sense Nimbu Paani, whatever he wants as he is my husband, who are you to stop him. 'Aye bade defend karne waale'. These are the people who are bringing me down and then defending me. One moment they will praise someone, and the next moment they will bring that person down. They don't have a real side. They have no backbone and no stand. I am very sure there will be a rule one day that when you provide your identity, only then you will get an account on social media. Because I am ok when I receive such comments. I care a damn."

She further added, "But there must be so many youngsters who must be affected by such comments, ragging and bullying. This must be happening at school, college level when they must be dealing with nasty remarks like you are so ugly, dark, fat. Kids who are innocent must be going through what just imagine. So, I just feel like TikTok, even fake IDs should be banned on Instagram unless people own their comments and explain why they have written a comment on someone else's profile."

