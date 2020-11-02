Mukesh Khanna Demands Explanation From Makers On Vulgarity On The Kapil Sharma Show
Mukesh Khanna has been making the headlines for many controversies. Recently, netizens called out the Shaktimaan actor for his statements against the #MeToo movement. A few days ago, he had called out the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show and deemed it vulgar, after being snubbed during the Mahabharat special episode on the show.
The showrunners said that the team channels all their energy in spreading positivity and would like to continue doing it rather than focusing on controversies. The Mahabharat actor has now slammed Kapil Sharma for his answer, "It's totally an eyewash. Whatever he said is not an answer to what I raised."
He further slammed the show for their chat sessions and skits and told Koimoi.com, "I said ashleelta hai, double meaning dialogues hai, aurato ki dress me mard log kyu aate hai? It is in a bad taste. Below the belt question answers hote hai. Logo ki izzat bigadte hai. It is a kuwadta bhara show."
Mukesh Khanna Has Demanded A Response From The Show Runners
Demanding a response from the makers Mukesh said, "The issue was not about making people smile or laugh. The issue was about the method of making people smile or laugh. When did I say don't make people laugh? There is nothing better in the world today than bringing a smile on people's faces. Lekin baat ho rahi hai tareeke ki. Aaplog uski baat hi nai karte. His answer never said, ki ‘haa humlog toh kuch bhi kar sakte hai.' Raste me koi kapde utarke nachega toh log toh hasenge, par kya usko comedy ka naam doge? Ho sakta hai aap usko jail me daal de, ashleelta ke arop me."
(But here we are talking about manners. It's not like you an do anything in the name of comedy. Are people going to laugh if someone strips and dances naked in the middle of a road, or will you jail him claiming its obscene.)
Khanna Says He Is Not Satisfied With Maker's Response
Mukesh further asked an answer from the makers about the vulgarity in the show. "Is the way you try to make people laugh right or wrong? They will have to answer that. They have said they are trying to make people laugh during trying times of COVID but all of this has been happening way before that. So don't say that. I am talking about that format of your problem. Mujhe pasand nahi aaya uska jawaab (I did not like his response)," concluded Mukesh Khanna.
Mukesh Khanna Was Seen Playing Bhishma Pitamah In Mahabharat
Mukesh Khanna was seen playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the 90s epic DD show Mahabharat. His co-stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.
