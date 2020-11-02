Mukesh Khanna Demands Explanation From Makers On Vulgarity On The Kapil Sharma Show

Mukesh Khanna Has Demanded A Response From The Show Runners

Demanding a response from the makers Mukesh said, "The issue was not about making people smile or laugh. The issue was about the method of making people smile or laugh. When did I say don't make people laugh? There is nothing better in the world today than bringing a smile on people's faces. Lekin baat ho rahi hai tareeke ki. Aaplog uski baat hi nai karte. His answer never said, ki ‘haa humlog toh kuch bhi kar sakte hai.' Raste me koi kapde utarke nachega toh log toh hasenge, par kya usko comedy ka naam doge? Ho sakta hai aap usko jail me daal de, ashleelta ke arop me."

(But here we are talking about manners. It's not like you an do anything in the name of comedy. Are people going to laugh if someone strips and dances naked in the middle of a road, or will you jail him claiming its obscene.)

Khanna Says He Is Not Satisfied With Maker's Response

Mukesh further asked an answer from the makers about the vulgarity in the show. "Is the way you try to make people laugh right or wrong? They will have to answer that. They have said they are trying to make people laugh during trying times of COVID but all of this has been happening way before that. So don't say that. I am talking about that format of your problem. Mujhe pasand nahi aaya uska jawaab (I did not like his response)," concluded Mukesh Khanna.

Mukesh Khanna Was Seen Playing Bhishma Pitamah In Mahabharat

Mukesh Khanna was seen playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the 90s epic DD show Mahabharat. His co-stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.