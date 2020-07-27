Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Barrister Babu Occupies Third Place!
Previously, BARC report was made on the show which were re-telecast. After almost three months, the original programming has returned and the status of the shows are finally out! Yes, the latest TRP ratings for the Week 28 (July 11-July 17, 2020) are her. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are back on top two slots while Colors' Barrister Babu has made surprise entry at the third spot. Among channels, Star Plus has grabbed the first spot. Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are not ready to share their top slots with any other shows! While Kundali Bhagya is at the first spot with 2.5 points, Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the second spot with 2.2 points.
Barrister Babu
Colors' show Barrister Babu, which is a social drama produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, and stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, has managed to grab the third spot. The show has fetched 2.1 points.
Mahabharat
The only re-run that's managed to retain its place in the top five slot is Star Plus' Mahabharat. The show has dropped to the fourth spot with a decent of 2.1 points.
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii starring Jigyasa Singh and Kamya Panjabi in the lead roles has managed to grab fifth position. The Colors show, which is about kinnar (transgender) has got 2.1 points.
Other Star Plus' Popular Shows
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.6 points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has grabbed 2.2 and 1.6 points respectively. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.4 points.
Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows
Helly Shah's new show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 0.9 ratings. Choti Sarrdaarni, Pavitra Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi have managed to get 1.7, 0.5 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan and India's Best Dancer have grabbed 0.9, 0.3 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Sony SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Dangal TV, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Congratulate Karishma Tanna For Winning The Trophy & Creating History
Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 1st Episode After Lockdown: Disappointed Fans Set Off Meme Fest