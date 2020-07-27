Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Barrister Babu Occupies Third Place!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are not ready to share their top slots with any other shows! While Kundali Bhagya is at the first spot with 2.5 points, Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the second spot with 2.2 points.

Barrister Babu

Colors' show Barrister Babu, which is a social drama produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, and stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, has managed to grab the third spot. The show has fetched 2.1 points.

Mahabharat

The only re-run that's managed to retain its place in the top five slot is Star Plus' Mahabharat. The show has dropped to the fourth spot with a decent of 2.1 points.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii starring Jigyasa Singh and Kamya Panjabi in the lead roles has managed to grab fifth position. The Colors show, which is about kinnar (transgender) has got 2.1 points.

Other Star Plus' Popular Shows

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.6 points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has grabbed 2.2 and 1.6 points respectively. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.4 points.

Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows

Helly Shah's new show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 0.9 ratings. Choti Sarrdaarni, Pavitra Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi have managed to get 1.7, 0.5 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan and India's Best Dancer have grabbed 0.9, 0.3 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Sony SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Dangal TV, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.