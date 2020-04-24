    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahabharat Fans Spot Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah; Compare It To Game Of Thrones' Cup Goof-Up

      By
      |

      Doordarshan's mythological show, Mahabharat has been keeping the viewers glued to their television during the lockdown. The show has been trending ever since it was re-run. Recently, the show grabbed the headlines for an apparent goof-up, in which a cooler was spotted behind Bhishma Pitamah (played by Mukesh Khanna) in a scene. Twitter had a field day with the goof-up and a few netizens even compared it to Game Of Thrones' cup goof-up. Take a look at a few tweets/memes.

      @BeingKushSharma

      @BeingKushSharma

      One of the users (@BeingKushSharma) shared the picture and highlighted the cooler behind the Bhishma Pitamah and captioned it as, "Bhishma Pitamah using Air Cooler 😂 Oh bhai maro mujhe maro."

      @SurajitTweet

      @SurajitTweet

      Another user, @SurajitTweet wrote, "Starbucks cup in GOT is nothing as compared to the cooler for Bhisma Pitamaha in #Mahabharat 🙏🏻."

      The Beard Guy

      The Beard Guy

      The Beard Guy, captioned the picture as, "Bhishma Pitamaha using cooler is a proof that #Mahabharata was way ahead of its time. 😂"

      Soni & Deepankar

      Soni & Deepankar

      Soni shared a picture from GoT and captioned it as, "Bhishma did it way before GOT. #Mahabharat #GameofThrones."

      Deepankar Sadekar wrote, "Its so hot that even Bhishma Pitamahah is feeling the heat. What better than an air cooler behind his throne LOL.. #MahabharatOnDDBharti @DDNational @RetroDD."

      It’s Not A Cooler But A Pillar’s Design

      It’s Not A Cooler But A Pillar’s Design

      While many called it a goof-up, a few of them corrected that it is a pillar by sharing pictures. @rohit419328692 shared the picture of the pillar and wrote, "That's not a cooler but the designs on a pillar." Another user (@SagarSS7777) also shared a picture and wrote, "I don't think that cooler thats a khamba design."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images source: Twitter)

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan & Ramayan Top The Chart; Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo Enters The List

      Read more about: mahabharat doordarshan
      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X