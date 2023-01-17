Sourabh Raaj Jain HITS Back At Troll Slamming Him For 'Celebrating Christmas & Not Makar Sankranti'
Small screen's Krishna aka Sourabh Raaj Jain hit back at a troll, who accused him of 'celebrating Christmas but not Makar Sankranti 2023'. Responding to the Twitter user, the Mahabharat shared a dignified reply.
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
won
several
hearts
when
he
played
the
role
of
Lord
Krishna
in
Star
Plus' Mahabharat.
When
you
think
of
Sourabh,
the
first
image
that
comes
to
your
mind
is
of
his
Lord
Krishna,
isn't
it?
He
is
fondly
known
for
his
power-packed
performance
in
the
hit
drama
series
that
ran
for
a
year
on
the
small
screen.
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain,
who
loves
interacting
with
fans
on
social
media,
gave
a
befitting
reply
to
a
troll
after
the
latter
questioned
him
for
'celebrating
Christmas
and
not
Makar
Sankranti'.
The
troll
slammed
the
Mahakali
actor
for
not
sharing
a
picture
on
the
occasion
of
Makar
Sankranti
2023.
The
Twitter
user
passed
a
demeaning
remark
even
when
he
doesn't
know
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
personally.
Can
you
guess
how
the
Patiala
Babes
actor
reacted
to
the
troll?
Read
on
to
know
how
he
gave
a
befitting
reply
to
the
user.
What
Troll
Said?
The
troll
posted
a
picture
of
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
with
his
kids
on
Twitter,
claiming
that
he
celebrated
the
festival
of
Christmas
2022
but
didn't
ring
in
Makar
Sankranti
2023
despite
being
a
Hindu.
"He
can
celebrate
Christmas
but
not
makar
Sankranti
which
is
Hindu
festival
and
you
say
he
played
Krishna
wow
this
is
injustice
towards
religion
he
only
celebrate
particular
regional
festival
and
you
call
him
Krishna
is
layak
bhi
he
kiya
wo," her
tweet
read.
Dear,
not
wishing
on
social
site
doesn’t
mean
I
dint
celebrate,
kindly
do
not
judge
anybody
like
this….it
spreads
negativity
more
in
your
heart
than
anywhere
else…..just
think
somebody
could
be
ill,
some
issue,
some
problem….can
happen
with
anyone.
Happy
sankrati
🙏🌞
stay
😊
https://t.co/fxSJW5hYur
The
TV
heartthrob
didn't
lose
his
calm
while
responding
the
troll.
Saurabh
Raaj
Jain
stated
that
wishing
on
social
media
doesn't
mean
that
a
person
didn't
celebrate
the
festival.
He
gave
the
perfect
answer
to
the
troll,
saying
that
it
only
creates
negativity
in
the
heart
of
the
person.
He
mentioned
that
people
can
be
ill
or
facing
some
issue
and
hence,
nobody
should
judge
them
on
social
media.
Fans
Support
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
Fans
extended
support
to
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
after
the
Twitter
user
trolled
and
attacked
him
for
'no
reason'.
One
user
tweeted,
"Noone
is
obliged
to
hold
or
express
religious
beliefs.
Noone
owes
that
to
anyone
else.
You
have
the
right
to
your
view
but
I
think
you're
confused
and
upset
when
you
don't
need
to
be.
I
don't
think
he
dislikes
anyone.
He's
a
good
person.
I
will
never
feel
ashamed
to
support
him."
Several
netizens
also
defended
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
on
social
media.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
SOURABH
RAAJ
JAIN?
On
the
professional
front,
Sourabh
was
last
seen
on
the
small
screen
in
Rohit
Shetty's
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11.
He
will
shoot
commence
the
shoot
of
a
sci-fi
thriller,
which
will
also
star
Bigg
Boss
11
contestant
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
actor
Hiten
Tejwani.
The
film
will
be
directed
by
Sudhanshu
Rai.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Saurabh
Raaj
Jain's
dignified
response
to
the
Twitter
user?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
