Pavitra Rishta: Ekta Reveals Channel Wasn't Confident About Sushant Singh Rajput Playing Male Lead!

Pavitra Rishta is another iconic show that is being re-aired amid lockdown. As the viewers are aware, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande became household names after the success of the show. The duo is still considered as one of the best jodis in the television industry. On June 1, 2020, the show clocked 11 years, and Ekta Kapoor shared an interesting trivia about the show. She revealed that the channel's creative team wasn't confident about casting Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead of the show.
Sharing the promo of the iconic show, Ekta revealed that she wanted to cast a boy (Sushant) as lead, who was doing second lead on their other show and the creative team was adamant that he didn't look the part. She said that they convinced the channel that his smile would win a million of hearts and it did!
Ekta wrote, "After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance
@zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput."
Sushant was thankful to the producer and commented that he is forever grateful to her! Also, Ankita commented thanking Ekta for giving her the characters, Archu aka Archana and Ankita. She said that this show changed people's lives. She was also all praise for the title song, ‘pavitra rishta tere mere mann ka.' Well, we are sure that this song will make anyone who followed the show, nostalgic.
For the uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. However, they ended their relationship after living together for several years. Sushant forayed into Bollywood and is also a known name in the industry. On the other hand, Ankita made her debut with Kangana Ranaut's film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of Jhalkari Bai.
