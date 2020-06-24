    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Pooja Banerjee On Her Special Bond With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-Stars Sahil Anand & Parth Samthaan

      Pooja Banerjee who plays Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in a recent interview with the Times of India, opened up and revealed that she shares a lovely rapport with co-stars Sahil Anand and Parth Samthaan off-screen. For the unversed, the actress had badly injured herself last year when she participated in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9.

      Pooja said, “Sahil and Parth, these two were in constant touch with me and were worried about me after the Nach Baliye accident. They would always video call me and show whatever was happening on the sets. They would share how much they were missing me. Every day for one month, they would video call me. The kind of love I have got from Parth and Sahil is something that you get from your best friends or school friends. They are my real buddies. We have this amazing bond and in fact, we were discussing yesterday and planning to meet. I asked them to meet and Sahil suggested to go on a walk on Carter Road, but that plan did not happen.”

      She went on to add, “My husband also keeps wondering about our random conversations. Sahil Anand is very funny, but Parth Samthaan is a little serious. So when Parth, Sahil and I are together something happens to us. We just forget that we are actors, celebrities and are in a public place. We start behaving like kids to a next level. Sometimes I feel they are the 'do anmol ratan of my life’.”

      On the work front, the 28-year-old till recently was juggling shooting between the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and web show The Casino along with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, the actress like all her peers has been on a break from work due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

      ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Compares 2020 To Komolika's Character From KZK2; Hina Khan Laughs Hard At The Analogy

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 23:33 [IST]
