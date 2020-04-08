Ratna Pathak Shah Initially Felt Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Was Too Harsh On The Middle Class

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, Star Bharat recently surprised fans with the re-broadcast of the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai from April 6 onwards.

The cast and makers of Sarabhai recently got together (on a video call with a few media personal) to share their excitement as they show turned to TV. Leading Lady Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai spoke about her experience shooting for the cult classic whilst confessing that she initially did feel that the show writers were too harsh on the middle class.

On being quizzed as to which character does she relate to more between Maya Sarabhai and Monisha, Ratna revealed, "Of course, Maya Sarabhai it has to be her. Tauba I don't relate to Monisha at all in real life. And in today's time definitely with Maya Sarabhai. I remember when we started shooting for the show, I often asked our writer Aatish Kapadia, kya middle-class ko itna lataadna zaruri hai... (do we need to be so cruel towards the middle class). Aren't we too harsh on them and is it fair after all we all are middle class.”

She went on to add, “I definitely think of myself as a middle-class person and I do things that Monisha does in real-life to save money. But when I see people around doing things, I feel hum ne shayad kum he kiya. As Deven Bhojani said earlier the show was much ahead of its time, the time has caught up with it. The world I feel is turning into a crazy mess that Sarabhai talked about."

