Sukirti Kandpal Opens Up About Story 9 Months Ki, Says She Is Thrilled To Play A Progressive Role

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to premiere its new show titled Story 9 Months Ki on November 23rd. The rom-com revolves around an accidental love story that’s bound together by the unexpected miracle of IVF.

Sukirti Kandpal, who last seen in Kaala Teeka in 2017, is all set to make her TV comeback with the show. The actress has been roped in to play the lead role of Alia Shroff who is a successful and ambitious businesswoman. The character is a go-getter in life and has always done things according to her meticulous plans. But things take an interesting turn when she decides to have a baby through IVF after a failed marriage.

Speaking about the show and her role, Sukirti said, “Story 9 Months Ki has a very progressive narrative and I am looking forward to this show. I am glad to play such a strong character of Alia, who will undergo IVF to become a mother. This will be the first time that I will be playing a character like this.”

She went on to add, “I was looking out for an opportunity like this for quite some time, which is distinctive from all the roles I had played in the past. I personally identify with Alia's character - she is the woman of today with an evolved thinking and broader outlook in life. It's exciting to get an opportunity to play a character like this.”

For the unversed, Sukirti made her TV debut in 2007 with Sab TV’s Jersey No 10. The actress. over the years, has been a part of many successful shows such as Dill Mill Gaye, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Rab Se Sona Ishq and Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai to name a few.

Story 9 Months Ki will be replacing Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show will air on Sony TV from November 23 at 10.30 pm.

