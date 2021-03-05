Aashay Mishra Of Story 9 Months Ki Says ‘Alia & Sarangdhar Are Like Chalk And Cheese’

Sony Entertainment Television's Story 9 Months Ki is a progressive and entertaining show that features Sukirti Kandpal as Alia Shroff and Aashay Mishra as Sarangdhar Pandey in the lead roles. It's a fresh tale of two characters, who belong to completely different backgrounds. Alia Shroff is a urbane, Harvard returned, ambitious and successful businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life. On the other hand, Sarangdhar Pandey is a budding and aspiring writer, who hails from Mathura.

Alia, who opts for single motherhood finally finds a donor, but as fate would have it, it's none other than Sarangdhar, who doesn't feature in her ideal donor frame. Be it at work or in personal space - the two are completely opposite to one another. Their personalities as well as worlds are like two ends of the spectrum.

Aashay Mishra, who essays Sarangdhar Pandey in the show, says, "Alia is chic, sophisticated, emotionally guarded, and successful in her career. She is a perfectionist and a planner by nature. For her, there is no scope for error, and she plans everything meticulously. Whereas Sarangdhar is the opposite. He is expressive, impulsive, and spontaneous. Therefore, he leaves his hometown and comes to Mumbai on a whim to pursue his dreams. He is a writer and likes to recite poems. He is expressive about his feelings and talkative by nature. Alia and Sarangdhar are like chalk and cheese. I hope the audience will enjoy watching their changing equation, the different worlds that they belong to, and the story that will unfold in the upcoming weeks. I personally also enjoy shows/movies with chalk and cheese characters."

