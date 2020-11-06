Tenali Rama's Ajay Chaudhary Slams Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Says Sad That It's Getting Good TRPs

Rajan Shahi's new show Anupamaa has been in the news since its inception. The show that stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles, has been appreciated by fans and has also been getting good TRPs. Recently, the show even topped the TRP chart. While the actors of the show and its fans are happy, Tenali Rama actor Ajay Chaudhary is not happy with the same as he feels that the show is giving out wrong message to the youth.

Ajay was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I got to know Anupamaa is getting good TRP's but it's very sad actually that this kind of content is getting highest numbers here. My mother and my wife also watch this serial and are kind of hooked to it. My wife is also from the same industry. In fact, my five-year-old daughter also used to watch this show initially but I have stopped it completely now as all this extra marital affair drama which they are showing I don't feel it's her age to see all this."

He further added, "I don't understand one thing that we keep saying it's young India, so is generation ko hum kya sikhana chah rahe hain, kya dikhana chah rahe hain, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata hai. I feel there is a lot of content which we should actually make for today's generation which can help them to learn about our values, traditions and customs of our country. And if we don't do it now then our future generations will not know what exactly we are? I don't understand just to make money, why are makers and channels showing such things? By saying it's inspired from real life, you can give any reason to call yourself correct but ogo ki life mein to bahut kuch hota hai, you can't show everything on TV."

The actor added that television is a medium which is seen by all sorts of people with every group. He feels that if they want to show such content then they should do it on OTT platform. The actor concluded by saying that such content should not be promoted and even if such storylines are picked then it should give out positive message. The actor is disappointed with such content and doesn't feel that TRPs make any show successful.

