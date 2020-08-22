Vindhya Tiwari And Neel Motwani Will Not Be Tying The Knot In 2020 Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

Vindhya Tiwari and Neel Motwani who first met on the sets of TV show Waaris, started dating each other and made their relationship official with a Roka ceremony back in 2018. The couple had planned to get married this year in a grand ceremony. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the duo has now decided to abort their earlier plans of a 2020 wedding. Vindhya shared more details about their decision and wedding plans in an interview with SpotBoyE.

Vindhya said, "My mother wants us to have a lavish marriage and looking at the current situation it is not possible. We were supposed to get married in 2020 but now the plan has to be postponed because I also don't want to get married wearing a mask and with a handful of people in attendance. It's a big day of our life after all. It's been three years already of our relationship and we are very sure about each other and have decided to wait for things to settle and then take the plunge.”

“Meanwhile, we both are focusing on our careers but that doesn't mean we are not giving time to each other the whole day. We keep in touch on the phone," she added.

On being quizzed about the couple’s inactivity on social media, the actress said, "We are not posting too many pictures together on social media because we want to keep our love life private. Kabhi kabhi nazar lag jaati hai. But recently, we went Live on social media together and we also make sure to comment on each other's posts.”

