Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis & Samir Onkar Test COVID-19 Positive

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s shoot has come halt as actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar along with four crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. Showrunner Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions have released an official statement confirming the news.

The statement said, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in-home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in-home quarantine.”

“We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to,” the statement added.

Samir Onkar who recently made a comeback on the show said, “For the first time in my life I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily, I am asymptotic so there are not such reactions. But I have self-isolated myself and also taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercise. God is great, everything will be fine.

Swati Chitnis who plays Suhasini Goenka, Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) grandmother also provided an update about her health. “I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with covid19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully, I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team.”

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shoot Gets Halted As Sachin Tyagi & Few Crew Members Contract COVID-19