Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Kritika Singh Yadav Unaware Of Being Replaced By Aditi; Says 'It’s Disappointing’
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has been in the news regarding the changes in the show. There were reports that Kritika Singh Yadav, who played the role of Charmi in the show, has been replaced by Aditi Rathore. The actress is quite disappointed as she felt that the makers should have informed her about the same.
Kritika
was
quoted
by
BT
as
saying,
"The
production
house
hasn't
informed
me
about
the
replacement.
In
the
month
of
April,
I
was
infected
with
COVID-19,
when
we
were
shooting
in
Goa
for
the
show.
The
production
team
hasn't
spoken
with
me
since.
I
was
under
the
impression
that
the
character
was
dead
and
they
didn't
intend
to
revive
the
track,
as
there
was
no
discussion
regarding
my
role
in
the
show."
She further added, "And now almost two months later, I get to know that I have been replaced. It's disappointing. I just feel that they should have informed me about my replacement or if they had some issues with me. There could have been a discussion."
The actress revealed that Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha was her first television show and the experience was good. She added that she has realised that such things are common in the industry and wished to move on. She further said that she has learnt a lot from this experience, which will eventually make her stronger and work hard for her next project. She concluded by saying that she will forget about it eventually.
Sonali Jaffer, the producer of the show, had revealed that they had to let Kritika go as they winded the track of Charmi due to changes in the story a few months ago. But now, they decided to bring the character back and roped in Aditi Rathore for the same.