Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Siddharth Nigam & Ashi Singh Bid Final Goodbye; Actor Posts Special Video

SAB TV's popular fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which entertained fans for two and a half years, has gone off-air. Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh, who played the role of Aladdin and Yasmin, shared emotional posts bidding goodbye to the show. Siddharth shared a special video in which he clubbed the best moments- right from the day one till the last day and said that the final goodbye is heartbreaking. Although it was a short journey for Ashi (she replaced Avneet Kaur), she said that the show taught her a lot. The actress also hoped that Yasmin lives forever in everyone's heart.

Sharing the video, Siddharth wrote, "A Final goodbye to Aladdin ❤️ #LastDayOfAladdin. A final good bye to #Aladdin has been heartbreaking for me. I never knew I could be so emotionally attached to anything this deep. The team has made me feel like I was a part of an amazing family for 2.5 years & will always stay in my heart. I would like to thank each and everyone who has been a part of this journey to make Aladdin what it had became. Keep shining 💜 #AladdinNaamYaadRakhna."

Posting a few pictures from the show, Ashi wrote, "It was a small journey with big learnings. It's time to say bye to Yasmine but she will always be a part of me & really close to my heart. Thank you each & everyone for all the love and support that you have given me till now. Every good things ends, I am happy that this end gave me so much to be thankful for & the amazing people I worked with, amazing character I worked on, amazing show I worked in."

She further wrote, "Words are less to express my feelings. I hope that yasmine lives forever in your heart.♥️ "Show ends, character lives." Will miss myself as #Yasmin 🥺♥️ Thank you once again for always being there for me as my strength & for all the love, support, care & happiness you all have got in my life 🥺♥️ #Yasmine Love #AshiSingh ♥️."

