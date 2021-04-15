Ananya Khare Reveals Jaya Bachchan Is The Reason She Moved To Mumbai & Got Into Acting

Ananya Khare, who has done several popular television shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Hum Log, Nirmala and others, has also worked in famous Bollywood films like Devdas, Chandni Bar and the latest one being Pagglait. Recently, the actress revealed that meeting Jaya Bachchan was life changing moment for her.

She revealed that Jaya played a significant role in her life. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I used to live in Delhi at that time. Jaya Bachchan's production house sent word for me and there was a meeting fixed. I still remember the day when I was supposed to meet her. I was so excited. She is the reason why I moved to Mumbai and got into acting."

Ananya praised Jaya and said, "I haven't met somebody more humble than her. I was nervous but she was so welcoming and warm. We sat and talked about so many things. I will always remember that day. Jayaji really liked my role in Nirmala where I had played the role of a young wife to a husband who is older and has kids."

She revealed that her father Vishnu Khare is from Bhopal and Guddi actress' hometown is also the same. She added that her father knew Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan too.

After meeting Jaya, Ananya said that she moved to Mumbai, which changed her life. She said that it is the best decision she took. She further added that after shifting, she has been doing back to back projects and ever since then her life has been great.

