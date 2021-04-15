Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi On Disha Vakani's Absence & Her Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on television. Every character in the show is loved by the audiences. However, fans have been missing Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Recently, the producer of the show Asit Modi reacted to the claims of repetitive content. He also reacted to Disha's absence and her return to the show.

Asit told TOI that when a show or a celebrity or anything is popular they have their supporters and haters both. He added that they are shooting during a pandemic and the situation in the city is very bad. He further said that they are facing a lot of issues on a regular basis and he is not giving any excuse. The producer also said that just like viewers, he too is missing Daya bhabhi and wants to see her again on the show.

The producer said, "I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show."

He further added, "From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."

It has to be recalled that Disha has been missing from the show since 2017. She had taken a maternity break and ever since then, there have been reports of her return. In fact, a few reports even suggested that she might not return and might be replaced on the show. But officially, nothing has been confirmed.

Well, with Asit's statement we can still hope that Daya might return, but not so soon. We might have to wait a little longer!

