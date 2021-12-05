Anupamaa SPOILER! Anupama-Vanraj To Reconcile? Fans Speculate After Anuj Kapadia’s Hospital Pics Go Viral

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s chemistry and caring bond on Star Plus' Anupamaa is being widely loved by the audience. The ardent viewers have been rooting and cheering for the couple who is fondly referred to as 'MaAn.’

It is no secret that Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav) loves Anupama (Rupali) and she, on the other hand, is reluctant to start anew after her first marriage with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Panday). However, their bond has gotten stronger and they have come closer over time. This has made all the MaAn shippers eagerly await for Anuj and Anupama to unite on the show.

However, the makers seem to have planned a rather shocking twist in their storyline. A few pictures from the upcoming episodes have gone viral on social media which show Anuj Kapadia injured and hospitalised. Anupama is looking extremely worried for Anuj while Vanraj can be seen apologising to Anupama in another photo. The duo seems to be having an intense conversation as Anuj lies on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

The aforementioned leak has led to a lot of speculation and concern among fans about Anuj and Anupama’s future. The upcoming twist has resulted in fans taking to social media asking about Anuj’s hospitalisation and why is Vanraj apologising to Anupama. A few viewers are also wondering if this twist will result in Anupama and Vanraj’s reconciliation. A user wrote, “Yeh vanraj anupama ko wapis apni zindgi mein aane ki request kar raha lagta hai but anuj ko kya ho gaya yar,” while another fan wrote, “We don’t want any reconciliation.. A big no.”

In the meantime, Vanraj has announced that he wishes to divorce Kavya in the recent episode. He also gave divorce papers to her whilst adding that marrying her was the biggest mistake of his life. Kavya was seen apologising and pleading with Vanraj not to divorce her. However, the latter was adamant about his decision.