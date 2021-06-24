Balika Vadhu 2: Vansh Sayani & Shreya Patel To Play Jagya-Anandi In The Second Season?

Balika Vadhu 2 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Reports stated that makers of the show will be returning with its new season and new cast members. For the unversed, Balika Vadhu had created a revolution in the Indian television industry by telling the story of a couple who are victims of child marriage. It starred Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles, whereas Pratyusha Banerjee, Shashank Vyas, and Sidharth Shukla had played the leads in the older version of the show.

Amidst all, a report published in Indian Express states that the makers of Balika Vadhu 2 have found new child actors to play Anandi and Jagya in the show. The report states that Vansh Sayani is speculated to play young Jagya in the show, while Shreya Patel has reportedly been roped in to play Anandi. Let us tell you that Vansh was last seen in the role of Vivaan in Baalveer Returns and Shreya Patel was last seen in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Avika Gor And Smita Bansal React To The Reports Of Balika Vadhu 2

Apart from them, Balika Vadhu 2 will reportedly star Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Sunny Pancholi and Anushul Trivedi in key roles. The shooting of the show has already commenced and it will be shot in Rajasthan and Mumbai. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Avika Gor Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Having Secret Child With Manish Raisinghan

Well, the news has indeed generated excitement amongst the masses, and fans can't wait to watch it on the small screen again. Talking about Balika Vadhu, the show also starred Smita Bansal, Anup Soni, Surekha Sikri, Neha Marda, Vikrant Massey and others in pivotal roles. Stay tuned for more updates.