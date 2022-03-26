Fans Anticipate For A Happy Ending On Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar

It's the end of an era! After delivering successful seasons on Voot and Colors, Balika Vadhu, the iconic daily soap, is coming to an end after 15 years! Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot received tremendous response from the viewers. The cast of the show finished shooting the last episode and wrapped on the perfect note, with a promise to end the show with loads of memorable moments that the audience can cherish and revisit time and again. The last episode of the show will premiere on 29th March 2022, only on Voot.

Created by Sphereorigins, written by Richa Yamini, and directed by Rahul Agarwal - The show revolves around a 23-year-old successful fashion designer, Anandi who is set to start a new chapter of her life and find love. The prolongation on Voot was a roller coaster ride of emotions, love, passion, and misunderstandings. As three young people in love, try to untangle the threads that are twisted by their past.

Talking about his journey, Samridh Bawa says, "My journey on Balika Vadhu was short but fruitful. Playing Jigar for a short span has given me a lot of different graphs to perform, that no other character has given me, and Jigar will be an important character in my life. I will miss Jigar a lot, because through the character I got to explore the inner actor in me and now that the show is coming to an end, my role as Jigar will also come to an end and I take a bag full of memories with this show. I wouldn't say the show was short, Instead I would say that the show was a 'Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka!'."

Randeep Rai Reacts To Balika Vadhu 2 Going Off-Air; Says They Didn't Get Enough Time To Connect With Audience

Commenting about the show and the journey, Shivangi Joshi said "My journey in Balika Vadhu was short but sweet, I had some great time shooting for the show. I believe that all good things must come to an end, similarly our show on Voot was for a limited period and now it has come to a closure. I will remember and take all the good memories with me that I had while working on the show."

Balika Vadhu 2 Star Shivangi Joshi Says 'People Will See A Different Concept Of Balika Vadhu Now'

"My Experience working for the show was great, I feel lucky that I got to associate with a brand like Balika Vadhu and to have such an iconic show on my work profile. Working for Balika Vadhu was an awesome experience and my bond with Shivangi, Samridh, and the entire crew of Balika Vadhu was great. The working environment was great, and the people around were very respectful and supportive. Though I had a great experience working for Balika Vadhu, I was hoping that it would have lasted a bit longer. But nevertheless, every show has its own journey, this had a short but a fruitful one.", Randeep Rai concludes.

Watch all the episodes of Balika Vadhu only on Voot anytime, anywhere! Keep streaming.