Avika Gor Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Having Secret Child With Manish Raisinghan

TV actress Avika Gor's personal life has always been the talk of the town. When she was a part of Sasural Simar Ka, the actress was linked up with her co-star Manish Raisinghan. Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the Balika Vadhu actress revealed that the duo was quite affected by such rumours in the past. She even revealed that they maintained a distance from each other and didn't even speak for two weeks.

When the Sasural Simar Ka was airing on TV, several rumours used to be doing rounds on the internet. Avika Gor revealed in a radio interview that at one point, there was a rumour that they had a secret child. When asked about the same, she told the RJ, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

Avika Gor And Smita Bansal React To The Reports Of Balika Vadhu 2

Avika also said that she often gets irritated by the questions by people's questions on social media. The actress said that Manish Raisinghan is almost her father's age. Moreover, she said, "I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder than me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh."

Manish Raisinghan On His Life After Marrying Sangeita Chauhaan: I Feel It Is A Live-In Relationship

Talking about their personal lives, Avika Gor is currently dating Roadies Real Heroes fame Milind Chandwani. On the other hand, Manish Raisinghan got married to his girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan in 2020.