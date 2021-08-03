Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Would Like To Be Trapped With These Two Ladies Without Their Phones In The House

The excitement in the air is at its peak as ace director-producer Karan Johar is all set to entice the fans with his stint as host for Bigg Boss OTT. The show will start airing on Voot Select on August 8. For the first time, the show will be airing on an OTT platform for six weeks before its television premiere. Recently Karan Johar was also quipped on facing a real situation like the contestants wherein he would be locked inside the Bigg Boss house sans his phone. While the filmmaker confessed that he cannot go even an hour without his phone, he named two people from the film industry with whom he would not mind being locked inside the house without their phones.

Karan Johar named none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his preferred inmates while being locked inside the Bigg Boss house without his phone. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, "I don't mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones." It is not a hidden fact that Karan shares a close bond with both Kareena and Malaika.

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Says 'My Biggest Fear Is Staying Away From My Kids'

Karan Johar On Bigg Boss OTT: Six Weeks Inside The House? I Can't Stay Without My Phone For Even An Hour

Not only that but Karan Johar also revealed that he would not be able to survive even for one hour without his phone inside the house. The My Name Is Khan director said, "Six weeks inside the house? I can't stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don't even want to get started." Earlier Karan had also said that his biggest FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) is staying away from his kids Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker had said, "Staying away from my kids is my biggest FOMO, they are the source of my happiness. Not being around them for long is killing." Meanwhile coming to the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, going by the promos, singer Neha Bhasin and actor Karan Nath have been confirmed as the contestants of this season.