Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Reacts To Shamita Shetty's Fans Lashing Out At Her

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana has reacted with a video on her Instagram story after her co-contestant from the show Shamita Shetty's fans lashed out at her. It all started after Moose shared a post that was taking a dig at Shamita for being approached for Bigg Boss 15. This did not go down well with the actress' fans who started calling out Moose for the same.

Talking about the post that Mosse Jattana had shared, a netizen had taken a jibe at Shamita Shetty on it stating, "Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for Bigg boss season 16 and 17 if still couldn't be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too (sic)." It seems that Shamita's fans soon started calling Moose to be jealous and insecure of the actress for sharing this post. However, Jattana soon shared a video wherein she spoke about facing a backlash because of this.

Sharing a video on her social media handle, Moose Jattana said in Hindi, "Earlier, I was accused of being lazy and unhygienic, you all must have seen. Now, I am being called immature, jealous and uneducated. Alright, I am the only one in the whole world who is bad, you and your Shamita Shetty are great. I have never said anything bad about her but learn to take a joke. I am just spreading laughter and positive vibes. I have stayed with her, not you. Come on! In Punjab, we laugh at such things. You have followed a Punjabi, this is what you will get. If you don't like it, you can unfollow me. I have never asked you for votes, do you think I care about you following me?" Take a look at the post that Moose had shared as a dig towards Shamita Shetty.

Moose Jattana was known to be at loggerheads with Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT. The 20-year-old had also reportedly revealed in some of her earlier interviews that she felt that the host Karan Johar was a little biased towards Shamita and Neha Bhasin. She had also taken a dig at Shamita and Raqesh Bapat as they had asked her to behave with them with respect on the show.