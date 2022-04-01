Roadies 18 Contestants List: CONFIRMED! Kevin Almasifar, Sapna Malik, Jaswanth Bopanna & Others To Participate

Ashish Bhatia

Ashish Bhatia, who was a part of Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was seen in Spiltsvilla 12, is the first confirmed contestants of Roadies 18.

Aarushi Dutta & Baseer Ali

Aarushi Dutta, who was seen in Season 11 and Roadies Real Heroes and Baseer Ali, who was seen in Roadies Rising and winner of Splitsvilla 10, will be participating in Sonu Sood's show.

Kevin Almasifar

Kevin Almasifar will be seen in Sonu Sood's adventure reality show. Kevin was seen in Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla 13 and has a good fan-following.

Sapna, Sohil & Yukti

Splitsvilla 13's Sapna Malik, who had participated in Roadies Revolution and Sohil Singh Jhutti and Yukti Arora from Roadies Real Heros will be seen in Roadies 18.

Gaurav & Kavya

Gaurav Alugh and Kavya Khurana from Roadies X4 will also be participating in Sonu Sood's reality show.

Moose Jattana

A social activist and a popular face on Instagram Moose AKA Muskan Jattana AKA Moosewali, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT is all set for MTV's show.

Jaswanth, Soundous & Nandu

Jaswanth Bopanna, digital creator- who is dancer and fitness instructor from Bangalore, Soundous Moufakir, who is a financial analyst from Mumbai and loves travelling, and Nandini G AKA Nandu will be seen in Roadies Season 18.