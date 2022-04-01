Roadies 18 Contestants List: CONFIRMED! Kevin Almasifar, Sapna Malik, Jaswanth Bopanna & Others To Participate
MTV Roadies is one of the most popular youth-based reality shows. This season them makers have introduced big changes in format and as revealed Rannvijay Singha has been replaced by Sonu Sood and the gang leaders- Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa are not part of Roadies 18. The show has been shot in South Africa and the makers released new promo featuring Sonu Sood and contestants recently, which hinted that this season will be mix of old and new contestants.
As the show will hit the screens on April 8, we bring you the confirmed list of contestants who will be a part of Sonu Sood's adventure reality show. Take a look!
Ashish Bhatia
Ashish Bhatia, who was a part of Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was seen in Spiltsvilla 12, is the first confirmed contestants of Roadies 18.
Aarushi Dutta & Baseer Ali
Aarushi Dutta, who was seen in Season 11 and Roadies Real Heroes and Baseer Ali, who was seen in Roadies Rising and winner of Splitsvilla 10, will be participating in Sonu Sood's show.
Kevin Almasifar
Kevin Almasifar will be seen in Sonu Sood's adventure reality show. Kevin was seen in Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla 13 and has a good fan-following.
Sapna, Sohil & Yukti
Splitsvilla 13's Sapna Malik, who had participated in Roadies Revolution and Sohil Singh Jhutti and Yukti Arora from Roadies Real Heros will be seen in Roadies 18.
Gaurav & Kavya
Gaurav Alugh and Kavya Khurana from Roadies X4 will also be participating in Sonu Sood's reality show.
Roadies 18 Promo Out: Sonu Sood's Show All Set To Hit Screens Soon; It's Going To Be New Roadies Vs Ex-Roadies
Tejasswi Prakash Goes Bold At An Event; Here's What She Said When Asked For Relationship Advice
Moose Jattana
A social activist and a popular face on Instagram Moose AKA Muskan Jattana AKA Moosewali, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT is all set for MTV's show.
Jaswanth, Soundous & Nandu
Jaswanth Bopanna, digital creator- who is dancer and fitness instructor from Bangalore, Soundous Moufakir, who is a financial analyst from Mumbai and loves travelling, and Nandini G AKA Nandu will be seen in Roadies Season 18.