Choti Sarrdaarni: Shehzada Dhami Aka Param Quits The Show; Says 'I Am Not Happy With My Track'

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. Post leap, Shehzada Dhami bagged the role of grown-up Param Singh Gill. The actor apparently had huge expectations but his track didn't turn out as he wanted it to be. Hence, the actor has quit the show.

The actor was disappointed as his character/track didn't shape up the way he was promised. He revealed that his last day of shoot is on December 3.

Shehzada was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am quitting the show because I am not happy with my character and track. It didn't shape up the way I was promised. I was under the impression that the grown-up Param will have a similar graph as the younger one, who was an important character in the storyline. But there was no scope for me to explore as an actor. Of course, I was disappointed that it fell short of my expectations. My last day of the shoot is on December 3."

The actor said that he wants to play only lead characters and he will start looking out for work once he wraps up the shoot. He added that he came to Mumbai to pursue his passion acting and not money. Then itself he has decided to play only main character. He further added that he doesn't want work for money but for acting and wants to do good work.

Shehzada concluded by saying, "I have pursued theatre and have been a part of plays in Punjab. That's been my training ground. I had difficulty speaking in chaste Hindi. But I worked on it and honed my craft. I aspire to become better."