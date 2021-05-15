Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 To Have Only 12 Episodes?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news since a long time. This time the line-up of celebrity contestants is interesting and fans are looking forward to the show to be aired on television. On May 6, the celebrities left for Cape Town, South Africa, where the shooting will be held. With the pictures and videos that they have been sharing on social media, it looks like the celebrities are having a gala time before shooting for the show.

As per reports, the celebrities were scheduled to return India on June 22 and it is being said that the return tickets for the entire cast and crew were booked in advance and all stunts were planned accordingly. However, as per Spotboye report, the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the plan and apparently, the entire cast has been asked to fly back to India back soon. The report also suggests that the team will be shooting for only 12 episodes!

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "The whole team was scheduled to return to India next month and tickets were also booked. However, looking at the ongoing pandemic and increase in COVID cases around the world, the makers have been requested to wrap the shoot at the earliest. Due to which only 12 episodes will be shot and the team will fly back within a month." However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the uninitiated, this time, the following celebrities will be participating in the stunt-based reality show- Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal and Varun Sood.