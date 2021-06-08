Divya Khosla Kumar Supports Pearl V Puri; Netizens Slam Celebs & Trend Justice Over Celeb Privilege

Pearl V Puri's arrest has come as a shock to not just fans even celebrities, who took to social media to support him. From Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna to Nia Sharma and Erica Fernandes everyone came out in support of the actor claiming that he is innocent. Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar, who was seen with Pearl in a music video 'Teri Aankhon Mein' extended her support to him. She also revealed details of victim's family. She shamed victim's father for 'mentally playing' with his own daughter, using her for 'personal gains' and for 'finishing off Pearl's life and career'.

Divya also recently commented on victim's mother's post about Pearl's family condition. She wrote, "Pearl lost his father recently , his mother is a cancer patient... she has no one to help her .. she has been calling me repeatedly crying .... He has been put behind bars in a rape case under such strong sections that their is no bail ... High court is closed due to Covid & holidays .... in the meantime if something happens to Pearls mother who should we hold responsible ???? Coz the law will take its own time .... U have enough time on hand but a senior citizen suffering from cancer .... Do you realise the sensitivity of the whole case ?"

It has to be recalled that Ekta's conversation with victim's mother was also leaked. Netizens have now slammed the actors for supporting Pearl as they feel that celebs are influencing the judiciary system. They have been trending #JusticeOverCelebPrivilege on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

@_tulipshawx_: Whole Itv celeb ganged up against a little girl and came into one conclusion that their friend cant go wrong in this when he has been arrested with evidences, so these fools think those are false and still they stand with him, like wow, SLOW CLAPS! JUSTICE OVER CELEB PRIVILEGE.

@sakshiarora_: Just wondering who are supporting an accused blindly and commenting barbaric things. to people who want truth to come out Neend ajaati hai kya tum logo ko raat ko? JUSTICE OVER CELEB PRIVILEGE.

Tara: If ITV stans can praise you, make edits, send gifts, shower you with love via your social media handles they will also call you out when you're being a hypocrite. It might make us less of a fan but it shows we are better humans than you are. JUSTICE OVER CELEB PRIVILEGE.

Sherry_says: I'm just laughing on So called Fans/ PR trends who have already given PVP an innocent tag 😂. And ppls r supporting such things blindly saying I know he is innocent... Broo.. were u there on crime spot or r u a close frd of him? JUSTICE OVER CELEB PRIVILEGE 🤷♂️.

