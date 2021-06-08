Pearl V Puri Case: Victim's Mother Breaks Her Silence; Requests Everyone NOT To Make A Mockery Of Legal System

Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested for alleged rape of a minor girl, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. This news came as a shocker to everyone and fans took to social media to support the actor. Also, many celebrities from the television industry extended their support to the Naagin 3 actor. However, while supporting Pearl, victim's mother's name was revealed and a few of them even wrote bad things about them. This hasn't gone down well with the victim's mother, who has now broken her silence.

She has penned a post on her Instagram account in which she mentioned that her silence shouldn't be taken as weakness. She also reminded everyone that publicising victim's name in public is an offence.

She wrote, "A lot of people are calling and asking me to come to the media and speak. My silence should not be construed as my weakness. My respect and faith in the judiciary has made me take this step. Many people have choose to ridicule me and my daughter in public which is not permissible by law. Publicising a victims name in public is an offence."

She also revealed the reason for her silence and requested people not to make mockery of the legal system. She concluded by writing, "I choose to remain silent as I am not the complainant in the case. Whatever is true shall come out. The matter is subjudiced and hence I am not speaking to anyone as the custody case is pending in the Highcourt and it's my earnest request to all that please don't make a mockery of the legal system as I have given my statement to the concern authorities. Let the truth prevail."

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.