Erica Fernandes: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi For Me Is Not Just A Show, It's An Emotion, A Sentiment

Sony TV's popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been creating a lot of buzz these days. The channel and makers of the show recently released a promo that featured Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It was said that due to the pandemic, the shooting was delayed, however, now the team is all set for the shoot! Erica, who plays the role of Sonakshi Bose in the show, said that they (the team) are extremely excited to begin shooting soon, and relive their characters.

A few days ago, Erica had revealed that her character Sonakshi is close to her heart. Now, in a recent interview with TOI, she said that Kuch Rang is not just a show but an emotion and a sentiment for her. The actress added that she feels proud to be a part of the show that is coming back on public demand.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Kuch Rang to me, and I am sure many others, is not just a show, it's an emotion, it's a sentiment. What makes it different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life which most of us have and are facing, which makes it very relatable. People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen, and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is because we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives. The subtleness is what makes it unique, and for me it didn't take a second to agree on taking on the show again when I heard about season 3."

She concluded by saying, "I feel proud to be part of a show that is coming back on public demand and one which people love so much. It's come back not once but twice after its inaugural season on TV. We are extremely excited to begin shooting soon, and once again relive our characters."

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.