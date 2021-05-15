Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Promo Highlights The Changing Dynamics Of Dev & Sona's Relationship

The much-awaited first look promo of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is finally out! In the previous seasons, Dev and Sonakshi took the audience through a myriad of emotions that reiterated compatibility, understanding, love, compromise, anguish, separation and parenthood. The new promo indicates that this season, the new narrative will unfold whether Rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai ya daraar?

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes reprise their on-screen characters of Dev and Sonkashi with veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar as Dev's mother Ishwari. The promo highlights the changing dynamics in a much-in-love couple over a period of time.

Award-winning director and screenwriter, Nitesh Tiwari has scripted the promo and noted Ad film director, Manoj Pillai has directed the promo of the show.

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Makers To Reveal First Look Soon; Fans Super Excited

About the new show, Shaheer Sheikh said, "Dev as a character has received a lot of love from the audience and it's encouraging to see the eagerness and anticipation of the audience continue after all these years. I am extremely excited and thrilled about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahaani. It feels good to reprise the role of Dev Dixit yet again with a new narrative."

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Set Is Almost Ready; Here's How Erica & Shaheer's Story Will Proceed In The Show

Erica said, "The character of Sonakshi is very close to my heart and I feel as the character grew in the show, so did I. It feels great to reunite with the cast and crew once again as we embark on this new journey. I am overwhelmed with the love received from the audience and all I can say is, you won't be disappointed. This time around even though Dev and Sona are together, are they really what they used to be? We'll soon answer that for you."

Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par! @IamEJF @Shaheer_S #SupriyaPilgaonkar pic.twitter.com/BoIKCnlwPZ — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Erica and Shaheer, who had apparently unfollowed each other on social media after the show had gone off-air, have refollowed each other.

Well, Devankshi's fans are super excited about the show and are eagerly waiting to watch it on screen. What about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.