Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan’s Latest Pictures Leave Fans Wondering About Their Collaboration

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan are inevitably touted to be one of the most bankable actors in the TV industry. So it was not a surprise when fans were sent into a frenzy after the two actors dropped some lovely pictures with each other. Not only this, but they also hinted towards a collaboration along with the same.

Talking about the same, Hina and Shaheer shared pictures with each other on their social media handles wherein they can be seen striking some delightful poses with each other in Kashmir. The two can be seen sharing some fun banter with each other on the same. Shaheer looks handsome in all black attire that he has paired up with a long jacket. While Hina looks pretty in a blue and white loose jumpsuit.

Not only this, but their respective captions also hinted towards them joining hands for a project. Shaheer shared the picture with Hina and captioned the same stating, "#Surprise". On the other hand, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor captioned her pictures with Shaheer writing, "What's the surprise @shaheernsheikh." Take a look at the posts shared by both the actors.

Needless to say, fans showered immense love on their posts. They also started trending 'Hina X Shaheer' on Twitter celebrating their collaboration for a surprise project. It will be interesting to see if the actors are coming together for a music video that will be shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

On the work front, Hina Khan was seen in a music video titled 'Bedard'. The actor was seen alongside Stebin Ben in the same. Her fans have been giving out a lot of love to the soulful track. Talking about Shaheer Sheikh, he rang in 6 months of his marriage with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple had an intimate but beautiful celebration of the same and also shared a glimpse of it on social media. Shaheer was last seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor was seen alongside Rhea Sharma in the show and their chemistry was much loved by the fans.