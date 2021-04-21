Hina Khan's Father Demise: Celebs Offer Condolences; Vikas Slams Paps For Hounding Grieving Hina At Airport

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan's father passed away yesterday (April 20, 2021) due to cardiac arrest. The actress, who was in Kashmir, shooting for her upcoming project with Shaheer Sheikh, immediately took a flight on hearing the news of her father's death. A friend of the actor told IE that the family is still trying to come to terms with the loss and have requested privacy. Hina's friends and colleagues paid condolences.

The actress' YRKKH co-star Kanchi Singh took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family." Lata Saberwal wrote, "RIP Extremely sad to know about Hina's dad. What a gem of a person. Deepest condolences to all family members."

Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan tweeted, "Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan." Nikki Tamboli tweeted, "I was so sorry to hear about your father's passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he'll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan."

Hina, who reached Mumbai yesterday, was spotted with two of her relatives at the airport. As she made way to her car and asked paparazzi to leave her alone and let her go, shutterbugs followed her all the way. This didn't go down well with Vikas Gupta, who slammed paps for the same.

Vikas tweeted, "Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn't stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle 🌙."

Well, not just Vikas, netizens too slammed paparazzi for being so insensitive. An user who agreed with Vikas commented on his post, "She said many times to let her go, out of humanity one should stop and be ashamed of himself but they kept taking photos of her. Shameful act. Stay strong @eyehinakhan. Lots of love to you and your family." Another user commented, "Seriously. We always thank pap for taking pictures and videos of favorites .but this s cruelty. They are celeb but they are human being. RIP uncle."

Also Read: Hina Khan's Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Actress Rushes To Mumbai

Also Read: Ridhima Pandit On Losing Her Mother: My Mother's World Revolved Around Me; The Loss Is Irreparable