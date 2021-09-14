Kavita Kaushik Doesn’t Want To Become A Mother For THIS Reason; Says ‘Bigg Boss Brought Out Animal In Me’

Kavita Kaushik, who shot to fame with her role of Sub Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, recently revealed that she doesn't want to become a mother. The actress who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 house and caught everyone's attention with her outspoken nature and fights with Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, also said that the show brought of animal in her.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Kavita Kaushik was asked about her family plans. Let us tell you, she got married to businessman Ronnit Biswas in 2017. While speaking about family planning, Kavita said, "I have a cat and a dog, and they are my family, and I have no desire to bring a child into this overpopulated country."

Kavita Kaushik's short Bigg Boss 14 journey will always be remembered for her several arguments with housemates. While recalling her experience inside the house, the FIR actress said, "Being inside that house might do good to others, but for me staying hungry and lack of sleep brought out the worst in me. It brought out the animal in me, which I have been taming for so many years. So indeed it was a learning experience for me."

Kavita Kaushik Welcomes Lord Ganesha At Home After 5 Years; Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh & Others Visit (PICS)

Fans are eager to see Kavita Kaushik again in the police uniform. When asked about her comeback plans, the actress will not mind doing another season of FIR. While spilling the beans about the development, Kavita said, "Talks have happened of coming back, but then nothing materialized. Every few months, we do talk about bringing the show back, but the team is very busy with other projects, especially the direction team is busy with other projects."

Kavita Kaushik On People Pouring Milk On Sonu Sood's Poster: Why Are We So Extra Always With Everything?

Talking about Kavita Kaushik's career, the actress has featured in shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kohi Apna Sa, Piya Ka Ghar, CID, Remix, Tumhari Disha, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Dr Bhanumathi On Duty and so on. She was also a part of movies like Ek Hasina Thi, Mumbai Cutting, Zanjeer and many others.