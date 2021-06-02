Kavita Kaushik's Latest Tweet Hints Towards Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Row, Says 'Entertainment Mat Bano'

The ugly controversy between Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal has shocked the television fraternity. Nisha had filed a police complaint against her husband on Monday (May 31) for domestic violence as she stated that Karan banged her head against the wall. While Nisha also made allegations of an extramarital affair on Karan, the latter revealed that his wife is bipolar and that she has caused the head injury herself. Some of their close industry friends have also been breaking their silence on the matter. The latest celeb to speak on the same is actress Kavita Kaushik.

Talking about the same, Kavita did not directly mention the name of the couple but it was very clear that her Twitter post was hinting towards him. The FIR actress tweeted in Hindi that in the whole controversy, the media and the public will just have their own share of fun and will give their opinion according to their understanding. She added that Karan and Nisha should sort out their differences in the court and through the police officials. She concluded that the couple should not become free entertainment for others. Take a look at her tweet.

Media aur public majje legi aur apni akal ke hisaab se opinion degi, apni pareshaani aur ladaai police aur court mei kar ke samaadhan nikaalo, entertainment mat bano vo bhi free mei.. — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) June 2, 2021

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's other industry friends have also spoken about the entire controversy. Karan's Bigg Boss 10 co-contestant and the winner of the show Manveer Gurjar came out in support of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor on his tweet. He revealed that Karan is one of the most caring and humble people that he had met and asked the actor to be strong. On the other hand celebs like Munisha Khatwani, Rohit Verma and Kashmera Shah have come out in support of Nisha.

Munisha also shared a disturbing blood-stained picture of Nisha on her social media account. She had captioned the same stating, "Time to break the silence ... time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrologer I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends. I cannot be quiet anymore :( @missnisharawal we stand by you. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore I think we all know who did this. Karan no more protection. I love you @missnisharawal."

