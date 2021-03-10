Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra & Mohit Malik Approached For Rohit Shetty's Show?

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra, who was seen in Naagin 5 as Veer Singhania, has been approached for the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet. The actor has been in the news for the supernatural show and his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna was loved by fans. He enjoys massive fan following and is perfect for the stunt-based reality show.

Erica Fernandes

It is being said that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show. A source was quoted by Bollywoodbubble as saying, "Erica has always been looking for something which can challenge her. The actress is known for being adventurous and hence the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have been keen on roping in Erica Fernandes for the upcoming season. Erica is contemplating the offer and yet to give an answer, given that her talks with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is ongoing as well. Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are looking to begin shooting by next month itself."

Mohit Malhotra

As per IWMBuzz report, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Mohit Malik is in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. A source revealed, "Mohit Malik is in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has apparently been approached for the same show in its earlier edition too. But it seems like the actor is keener on taking the reality show this time around."

Other Actors Approached

It was also said that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla were approached to participate. However, Abhinav denied the reports.