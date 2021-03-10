Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra & Mohit Malik Approached For Rohit Shetty's Show?
Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been in the news since a while. It is being said that the makers are preping up for the 11th season and will soon return to the small screen to entertain the viewers. Recently, there were reports that Rohit Shetty will begin shooting for Khatron ke Khiladi 11 from summer, this year. The makers are still finalising the location as they want a safe place to shoot due to the pandemic.
Apparently, the makers have started approaching celebrities to participate in the show. The latest report suggests that popular celebrities have been approached for the show. Read on to know more!
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra, who was seen in Naagin 5 as Veer Singhania, has been approached for the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet. The actor has been in the news for the supernatural show and his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna was loved by fans. He enjoys massive fan following and is perfect for the stunt-based reality show.
Erica Fernandes
It is being said that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show. A source was quoted by Bollywoodbubble as saying, "Erica has always been looking for something which can challenge her. The actress is known for being adventurous and hence the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have been keen on roping in Erica Fernandes for the upcoming season. Erica is contemplating the offer and yet to give an answer, given that her talks with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is ongoing as well. Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are looking to begin shooting by next month itself."
Mohit Malhotra
As per IWMBuzz report, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Mohit Malik is in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. A source revealed, "Mohit Malik is in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has apparently been approached for the same show in its earlier edition too. But it seems like the actor is keener on taking the reality show this time around."
Other Actors Approached
It was also said that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla were approached to participate. However, Abhinav denied the reports.
Also Read: Rohit Shetty Is All Set To Return With 11th Season Of Khatron Ke Khiladi, To Start Shooting From Summer 2021
Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar Praises Contestants' Talent; Netizens Troll Him & Ask Him To Make Quality Films