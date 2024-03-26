Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 EXCLUSIVE!: Did Manisha Rani SIGN Contract For KKK 14? Here's The TRUTH

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants,
Name
Photo:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
is
all
set
to
launch
on
Colors
after
the
culmination
of
IPL
2024.
The
hit
show
will
return
with
a
new
season
on
the
leading
GEC.
The
likes
of
Manisha
Rani,
Ankit
Gupta,
Harshad
Chopda,
Abhishek
Malhan
are
said
to
be
in
contention
for
KKK
14.
DID
MANISHA
RANI
SIGN
CONTRACT
FOR
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
There's
a
lot
of
hullabaloo
over
Manisha
Rani's
participation
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
season
14.
While
gossip
mills
claimed
that
the
reality
TV
star
has
signed
the
contract
with
Colors
channel,
we
hear
otherwise.
Our
khabri
informed
us,
"The
news
about
Manisha
Rani
signing
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
after
winning
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
is
false.
She
has
not
signed
the
dotted
lines
for
the
stunt-based
show.