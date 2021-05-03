Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Set Is Almost Ready; Here's How Erica & Shaheer's Story Will Proceed In The Show

We had revealed that the makers of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are coming up with the third season and Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the roles of Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari Dixit, will reunite. The latest update is that the show has been delayed due to the lockdown. In an interview with a portal, the supervising producer of Sony TV, Akash Jain revealed that the shooting of the show would have started by now, but has been delayed due to the lockdown.

He also revealed that the story of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will start from where it ended in the last season.

Talking about the cast, Akash was quoted by India Today as saying, "Yes, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is returning with its third season. The new season will have the same actors. The cast, the crew and the directors are also the same. Everything is still in the process. The set is the same. The construction of the set is going on. It is almost ready. If there was no lockdown, our shoot would have started, but it's on hold given the situation."

Regarding the storyline, he said, "The story will start from where it ended in the last season. Season 1 showed Dev and Sonakshi's love, their wedding and kids. Season 2 showed how Dev takes a break from his career and helps Sonakshi pursue her dreams by taking care of the kids. In the third season, the story will start from where it ended in Season 2. I can't reveal if there will be a leap or not, but Dev and Sonakshi's chemistry will definitely be seen."

He further revealed that 15 episodes of the show have been written and reading those got him excited. He also said that if there was no lockdown, they would have been doing mahurat tomorrow, but health is important, so they have not started shooting. Akash concluded by saying that they will begin shooting as soon as things get back to normal.