Anupamaa NEW Entry Revealed! This Actor Will Play Anuj Kapadia- Anupamaa's College Friend In The Show!

Anupamaa is number one show on the TRP chart and the makers are leaving no stones to retain the show at the top spot. A few weeks ago, there were reports that the makers are introducing a new twist and a big Bollywood actor might join the cast. Apparently, this new character will be Anupamaa's friend.

Ronit Roy, Arshad Warsi, Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shakti Anand, Varun Badola and other popular actors were apparently approached. While a few like Ronit, Arshad and Sharad denied reports of being approached for the show, a few other actors didn't respond. As per TOI report, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actor Gaurav Khanna has been roped in to play the new character, Anuj Kapadia- Anupamaa's college friend in the show.

As per the report, Gaurav will begin shooting in a few days and his track will be on air by next week.A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Gaurav Khanna is all set to make the entry in the show. The actor has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now and is working closely with the makers to finalise his look. Gaurav will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will be on air by next week. He is excited about being a part of Anupamaa."

Meanwhile, makers recently revealed a promo in which Vanraj and Kavya were seen discussing about business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. In another promo, Babuji was also seen reading news about Anuj Kapadia, who is in the city.

Currently, in the show, Anupamaa suffers a panic attack after being duped by loan sharks. She is trying her best to save her dance academy and cafe. We assume Anuj will come to Anupamaa's rescue and save her business.