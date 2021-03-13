Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Shows Rule The Chart; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Returns To Top 5
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 9 (February 27-March 5, 2021) are out. Kundali Bhagya is out of the chart, and the top 5 spots have been occupied by Star Plus shows. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is back on top 5 spot. Star Plus has retained the top spot while SAB TV has occupied the second spot and Colors TV has dropped to the third spot. Take a look at the top five shows and 10 channels.
Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM
While Anupamaa has managed to stay on top slot with 3.9 ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has jumped to the second spot followed by Imlie at the third place with 3.3 each.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump (is at the fourth spot), Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has managed to re-enter the top 5 slot. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are out of top 5 slot. The shows have managed to garner 2.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed 2.7 TRP ratings.
Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.6, 1.3, 1.8, 1.9 and 1.1 ratings respectively.
While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.6 ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV Colors TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Zee Anmol and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
