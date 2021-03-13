Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Shows Rule The Chart; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Returns To Top 5

Anupamaa, Imlie & GHKKPM

While Anupamaa has managed to stay on top slot with 3.9 ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has jumped to the second spot followed by Imlie at the third place with 3.3 each.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump (is at the fourth spot), Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has managed to re-enter the top 5 slot. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Both Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya are out of top 5 slot. The shows have managed to garner 2.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed 2.7 TRP ratings.

Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.6, 1.3, 1.8, 1.9 and 1.1 ratings respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed 2.6 ratings SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.3 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV Colors TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Zee Anmol and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.