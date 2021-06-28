    For Quick Alerts
      Mithun Chakraborty Surprises Daughter-In-Law Madalsa Sharma By Paying Visit To Anupamaa Sets

      Actress Madalsa Sharma, who is playing Kavya in Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupamaa, was pleasantly surprised when her father-in-law and actor Mithun Chakraborty came to her set. Madalsa is married to Mithun's son Mimoh. Mithun Da, as he is fondly called, was shooting for a film in the vicinity paid a surprise visit to the set.

      Mithun Chakraborty On Anupamaa Sets

      Throwing more light on the incident Madalsa says, "It was such a pleasant surprise from Mithun dad, I was so happy to see him. The whole cast was happy to see the legend and we all have clicked pictures with him. The whole atmosphere was magical. Dad also sat and spoke to everyone about the show. He also expressed his positive views on my performance and also praised Rajan Shahi sir for making a show like this. It's an amazing feeling, when dad came on my set and blessed all of us."

      She also adds, "In fact my mother-in-law Yogita Bali is loyal audience of the show. She watches all the episodes."

      The show has been number 1 across all channels in TRP ratings. Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Tassnim Sheikh, Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya were also present on the set when Mithun Da visited the sets.

      Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
      X