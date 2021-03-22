Nehha Pendse Says She Can Consider Script That Really Demands Bold Scenes, But Is Not Ready For Erotic Movies

Nehha Pendse, who started her career as a child actor and worked in Hindi, Marathi, South industries and also in TV shows has come a long way. The actress, who is currently seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, recently in an interview with ETimes TV spoke about her work and if she is open to doing bold content in OTT shows.

She revealed that she was doing Hindi television till a particular age and post that she moved to South and then to Marathi industry. She added that after almost 13/14 years, she returned to television with May I Come In Madam and added that the gap somehow worked for her.

When asked if Family Time with Kapil Sharma shutting down abruptly and Bigg Boss 12 not working in her favour affected her, she said, "With Kapil Sharma's show Family Time with Kapil Sharma I won't deny, I felt that the show shutting down abruptly was a pure case of bad timing. But as far as Bigg Boss is concerned I don't think it did not work in my favour. Because after that show I got opportunities but the offers came my way I was not able to relate with them. And the problem is this, the offers that come my way on television are often those which I can't relate with. At that time I was in a dilemma whether to cash in the popularity of Bigg Boss or to stay true to the artist inside you or yourself. I feel I have gone through a major change or transformation as an artist in the last two years. My thoughts have completely changed."

When asked if she is open to doing bold content as a lot of OTT shows have these scenes, she said that she doesn't mind doing bold scenes if the script really demands but she is not ready for erotic movies.

Nehha said, "Actually when I was a certain age I would think no kissing, no love making scenes if I have talent I can show it through my acting. But now I think with exposure to world cinema, good cinema I've understood one thing, if the maker is right, if he has the right understanding of showing it, if the script really demands kissing scenes or bold scenes, I don't mind doing it. I can consider it. Having said that, I am not ready for erotic movies, which are purely about love making and kissing scenes. I would never be a part of such movies or content. If the maker is good and there are so many good bold scenes which have only come out the day it should be because the maker has handled it well. You don't feel you are watching something cringeworthy. Otherwise it could go wrong. I am not against bold scenes, exposure, nudity it is all about perspective and I am ready for a good perspective."

