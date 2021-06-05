Pearl V Puri Not Granted Bail; Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Pearl V Puri, who was arrested in the alleged rape and molestation of a minor, has not been granted bail as mentioned by his actress-friend Karishma Tanna. The actress had tweeted, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail. @pearlvpuri #istandwithpearl #truthneverhides #pvp." As per TOI report, the Bepanah Pyaar actor has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV), was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Puri has been sent to a judicial custody for 14 days and he has not been granted bail."

ANI tweeted an update that read as, "#UPDATE : Vasai court sends television actor Pearl Puri to judicial custody."



Pearl's arrest has shocked the telly industry and fans, who have been supporting him by trending #IStandWithPearl on Twitter. Among celebrities, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Krystle D'souza, Adhvik Mahajan and many others shared posts on their Instagram accounts supporting the actor.

In fact, Ekta Kapoor had even written a lengthy note stating that Pearl is being wrongly framed.

Earlier, ANI had tweeted, "Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police. He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police."

DCP Sanjay Patil told the leading daily, "The victim filed FIR in 2019 u/s IPC 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21 at Waliv and complained that accused Pearl Puri had sexually assaulted victim was then aged 5 yrs. The accused is taken into custody and will be produced today in court." (sic)