Shilpa Shinde Says Bigg Boss Is Not Her Cup Of Tea & Winning Season 11 Was Matter Of Sheer Luck & Her Destiny

A month ago, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde had warned people who are using her name or fake IDs. Apparently, there were reports that Paurashpur actress had called Rahul Vaidya a 'Bhagoda' in her tweet. However, Shilpa slammed the report and even clarified that she neither has a Twitter account nor does she follows Bigg Boss. Recently, in an interview with TOI, the actress yet again clarified the same.

Shilpa also said that Bigg Boss is not her cup of tea and winning season 11 was a matter of sheer luck and her destiny! Shilpa added that host Salman Khan and her fans' encouragement and support is what helped her win the show.

She further added, "What happens inside the house is only known by people who live inside. People unnecessarily poke each other and fight and I am someone who could never do all that. I am not a person who is manipulative and diplomatic."

About her game in the show, she said that she went inside the house blindly and her fame was all authentic and organic. She also said that in her season, whatever they all did was real and entertaining, and they didn't need any support. She also revealed that even the commoners had publicist managing them outside the house for social media engagement and other things.

When asked why the show doesn't interest her anymore, she said that even earlier she never used to watch Bigg Boss and it never interested her!

On the other hand, a few days ago, she had shared a video on her Facebook, saying that she will take legal action against anyone who is using her name to spread wrong information.

She told the leading daily, "Someone on social media had imitated my voice and spoken ill about Rahul Vaidya. Then a few agencies published it without even confirming it with me. The girl in the video used foul language which I will never ever say or use."

