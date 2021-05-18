Shivangi Joshi Says Being Part Of Yeh Rishta Is A Blessing; Actress Has A Message For Kaira Fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on TRP chart. The show has managed to entertain the audiences successfully for over a decade now. Shivangi Joshi, whp plays the role of Naira/Sirat on the show, says that the show has been a life-changing experience. She said that being a part of the show is a blessing.

She was quoted by DNA as saying, "It feels outstanding to be a part of such a landmark show on Indian television. I'm privileged to share space with some of the finest actors, crew and makers in the industry. Being a part of Yeh Rishta... is a blessing."

She further added that every day on the set has been wonderful, each and every scene is special to her. The actress also had a special message for her Kaira (Kartik and Naira) fans. She said, "Millions and trillions of love and hugs to them always."

The actress was all praise for the producer Rajan Shahi, who is not just a mentor but also a father figure to her. She added that Rajan keeps all of them together and motivates them to do better.

She added, "He is beyond words. He is my mentor, a father figure to me, a great passionate believer in storytelling, and a visionary. Rajan sir keeps all of us together, motivates us to do better, and also maintains a healthy environment on the set. When you have a happy and healthy workplace the positive vibes get translated into your work and also show on the screen."

Currently, on the show, Sirat has left Kartik for Ranveer. However, she finds some changes in Ranveer, which makes her wonder if she did a right thing to leave Kartik. She is also worried about Kairav's (Kartik and Naira's son) health.