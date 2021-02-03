Sofia Hayat Regrets Not Entering BB 14 House For Rakhi Sawant; Says She Has Met Rakhi's Husband Virtually

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is often seen expressing her views on the current season of the controversial reality show. Apparently, she was approached to enter Bigg Boss 14 house to support Rakhi Sawant in the family week, but couldn't take it up as she lives in London and the UK is under lockdown currently.

While talking to TOI, Sofia also condemned people who doubt her marital status and revealed that she has met her husband virtually and wants to celebrate her wedding by hosting a reception either in London or India.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Rakhi Sawant is a dear friend of mine and I have been asked to enter the house to support her in the family week. I remember when I was a contestant in Bigg Boss 7, they didn't approach any of my friends to support me, which was very sad. But they did approach me to support Rakhi. I would have come but because we have lockdown in London, I can't fly out to India to support her, which is a big shame because I do love Rakhi so much."

Sofia was all praise for Rakhi and said that she is a good entertainer and is doing a good job on the show. She feels that whoever is watching her will for sure be laughing and crying, because that's what she does to people.

Condemning people who doubted Rakhi's marital status, she said, "I am excited for her to come out of Bigg Boss so we can finally celebrate her wedding. I have met her husband virtually. So we will be hosting a wedding reception either in London or India. I am fed up of people saying Rakhi is a liar, and it's about time people stop calling her that. She is an amazing person."

