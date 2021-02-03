Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Big Secret About Hubby Ritesh; Says ‘I Need Father’s Name For My Babies’

Rakhi Sawant's personal life has become a hot topic of discussion on social media as well as inside Bigg Boss 14 house. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, the Main Hoon Na actress will be seen revealing the big secret about her husband Ritesh. In a conversation with Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi can be heard saying that her husband was already married and even has a child. Notably, she got to know about it post their marriage. She breaks down in tears while sharing it with Rahul.

Apart from that, Rakhi Sawant will also be having an intense discussion with Devoleena Bhattacharjee about her marriage. Rakhi revealed that her husband and she haven't lived together since their marriage. Upon seeing the controversial diva emotional, Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggests her to move ahead in her life as this relationship has no base and future.

To Devoleena Bhattacharjee's advice, Rakhi replies, "I can't. One life, one marriage for a lifetime." She even said that her kids need a father's name and explained to the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress that she has frozen her eggs, and it requires sperms.

In the earlier episode, Rakhi had told Sonali Phogat that Ritesh will never come out in public and show his identity as her husband. Well, tonight's episode will be indeed a shocking one for Rakhi Sawant fans. In the latest episode, the diva was seen crying in the activity area, when she was asked to remove Abhinav's name from the book.

She cried and refused to do it. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla for two weeks now. The actor has already told Rakhi not to do it, as he feels uncomfortable with the same. Salman Khan also warned the actress to control her actions.

